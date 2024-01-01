New Telecom Act: Are VPN Users and VPN Service Providers Under Threat?

Section 42(2) of the Act also states that:

"Whoever directly or indirectly or through personation –

(a) gains or attempts to gain unauthorised access to a telecommunication network or to data of an authorised entity or transfers data of an authorised entity; or

(b) intercepts a message unlawfully,

shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine which may extend up to two crore rupees, or with both."

Here, "personation" is defined as under Section 416 of the Indian Penal Code which holds that "a person is said to “cheat by personation” if he cheats by pretending to be some other person, or by knowingly substituting one person for another, or representing that he or any other person is a person other than he or such other person really is."

For context, VPNs can be used to bypass location restrictions on content. Major VPN service providers have servers around the world, letting users choose from where they’d like to appear to be from.