BSNL Rolls Out Fibre Ultra OTT Plan With 300 Mbps Speed and 4000GB Data: Details

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) recently announced an amazing recharge plan called Fibre Ultra OTT for its broadband users . The plan offers 4TB of monthly data at a speed of 300 Mbps along with several OTT benefits. If the data exhausts before the validity, the users will still be able to use the internet at a speed of 15 Mbps. The plan can be availed at a recharge of just Rs 1799 (excluding taxes).
Let us check out all the benefits and offers of the BSNL Fibre Ultra OTT plan for the broadband users.
List of Benefits and Offers of the BSNL Fibre Ultra OTT Plan
Check out all the benefits and offers of the recently launched BSNL Fibre Ultra OTT plan here.
4000GB or 4TB monthly data at a speed of 300 Mbps.
Internet connectivity at a speed of 15 Mbps even if the recharge pack expires.
A a free fixed voice calling connection with unlimited voice calling facility but the users have to purchase the device on their own.
Access to many OTT platforms including Disney+ Hotstar, Lionsgate, ShemarooMe, Hungama, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and YuppTV.
Another similar recharge plan of Rs 2299 is also available for BSNL Broadband users. Within this plan, the users will get the same offers to that of Rs 1799 BSNL Fibre Ultra OTT Plan but with 4.5TB of monthly data.
Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on BSNL Recharge Plans 2023.
