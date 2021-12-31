Clip of BJP Leader Thrashing Disabled Man for Supporting SP is Old

A video of an ABP News bulletin, which shows a man shoving a cane into another man's face, is being shared across social media. The news anchor states that the man was a Bharatiya Janata Party member from Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh who assaulted a disabled man for saying that the Samajwadi Party would come to power in the state.

The clip is being shared to claim that there is no freedom in Uttar Pradesh anymore, as even disabled people get beaten up for uttering the name of the Samajwadi Party. This comes ahead of the upcoming elections in the state.

However, we found that the clip is an old one from 2018, and is not a recent incident. News reports identified the BJP leader as one Mohammad Miya from Amroha, who claimed that he had acted against the disabled man for making comments against UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.