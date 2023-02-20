'It's Concerning...': Miscreants Allegedly Attack AIMIM Leader Owaisi’s House
The Lok Sabha MP also posted a purported video showing the damages to his house in New Delhi.
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that his residence in New Delhi was attacked on Sunday night, 19 February.
The vandalism: A bunch of miscreants threw stones that broke the windows of the house, the Lok Sabha MP alleged in a tweet.
He also posted a purported video showing the damages
Owaisi's domestic help reportedly informed him about the incident after his return from Jaipur
Why it matters: "It’s concerning that this has happened in a so-called “high security” zone," Owaisi tweeted.
Now what? Owaisi has registered a complaint over the incident at the Parliament Street Police Station, according to DCP (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal.
Delhi Police reportedly arrived at Owaisi's home to collect evidence
"I am used to all these things. I have been seeing this for a very long time. It is shocking that in a highly secure zone, people are so emboldened that they do this… record it… this is a classic case of radicalisation. They have been doing it since 2015… These attacks will not stop me from doing what I am doing…," Owaisi had earlier said.
Not the first strike? According to the AIMIM chief, this is the fourth time that his New Delhi residence has been vandalised.
Back in 2021, the MP from Hyderabad had alleged that "radicalised goons" who were "armed with axes and sticks" had pelted stones, destroyed his nameplate, and assaulted his caretaker.
The Delhi Police had arrested five members of the Hindu Sena in connection with the incident
Topics: Delhi Police Vandalism Asaduddin Owaisi
