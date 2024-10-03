Bengaluru’s Mahalaxmi Murder Case Viral With Communal Angle

Social media users have shared posts about a woman’s gruesome murder in Karnataka’s Bengaluru, claiming that it was a case of ‘love jihad’ - a term popularised by the right-wing, where they refer to a conspiracy about Muslim men entrapping Hindu women for marriage and forced religious conversion.

The claim: Those sharing these posts have claimed that the deceased, identified as Mahalaxmi, was killed by a man called Ashraf, with whom she allegedly had an extra-marital affair.