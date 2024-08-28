ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Just Outrage Is Not Enough': Bengaluru Residents Protest Over RG Kar Case

Civil society groups in Bengaluru demand systemic changes to prevent gender violence after RG Kar case.

Aditiya
Published
Photos
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

Weeks after the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar hospital, people across states continue to protest over women safety issues.

On 26 August, civil society groups such as Fridays For Future Karnataka, Collective Karnataka, Ambedkar Reading Circle, Students for People’s Democracy, Naveddu Nilladidare, Bahutva Karnataka, All India Students Association Karnataka, Coalition for Sex Workers, Sexuality and Sexual Minority Rights, St. Broseph Army, and Queer Collective India gathered at Bengaluru's Freedom Park to protest against Sexual Violence and demonstrate solidarity with the survivors of sexual violence.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Also Read

'No Permission Sought for Renovation Work at RG Kar Hospital,' Say Officials

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×