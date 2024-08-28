'Just Outrage Is Not Enough': Bengaluru Residents Protest Over RG Kar Case

Weeks after the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar hospital, people across states continue to protest over women safety issues.

On 26 August, civil society groups such as Fridays For Future Karnataka, Collective Karnataka, Ambedkar Reading Circle, Students for People’s Democracy, Naveddu Nilladidare, Bahutva Karnataka, All India Students Association Karnataka, Coalition for Sex Workers, Sexuality and Sexual Minority Rights, St. Broseph Army, and Queer Collective India gathered at Bengaluru's Freedom Park to protest against Sexual Violence and demonstrate solidarity with the survivors of sexual violence.