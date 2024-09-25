Setback for Siddaramaiah in MUDA Case as Court Upholds Gov's Nod for Prosecution

Upholding the Governor's nod for prosecution, the court said:

The Gubernatorial order nowhere suffers from want of application of mind. It is not a case of not even a semblance of application of mind, by the governor, but abundance of application of mind.

The governor under normal circumstances has to act on the aid and advice of the council of ministers as under Article 163 of the Constitution but can take independent decisions if exceptional circumstances arise. The present case projects one such exception.

The court rejected the Governor's order issued under Section 218 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) which deals with the prosecution of public servants and judges, and confined the case to Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The complainants had sought permission for investigation and prosecution under Sections 218 BNSS, and Sections 17A and 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The Governor had initially rejected the request for prosecution under Section 19.

Justice Nagaprasanna asserted:

The petitioner is a public servant and the allegations against him are wanting to be investigated. If investigation has to ensue, it must pass through the gates of 17A. Therefore, approval under Section 17A from the hands of the Competent Authority is imperative, as it is the mandate of the statute. Without approval under Section 17A, no enquiry, inquiry or investigation can commence against a public servant.

Regarding the submission by Siddaramaiah's counsel that only a police officer is required to seek approval for enquiry, Justice Nagaprasanna stated:

I fail to understand what other case can merit investigation, as the beneficiary is the family of the petitioner and the benefit is by leaps and bounds, it is in fact a windfall. If the beneficiary were to be a stranger, this court would have shown the complainants their door of exit, while it is not. The beneficiary is the family of the petitioner, not today, right from 2004, the day on which the brother-in-law purchases the property and more so, from 2010 when he gifts the property to the wife of the petitioner.

The court also observed that an investigation is all the more necessary because if Siddaramaiah was not in power, the benefits of such magnitude would not have flown.

All the aforesaid allegations, in the considered view of the Court, would require investigation in the least, for the reason that if the petitioner was not in the seat of power, helm of affairs, the benefit with such magnitude would not have flown. It has hitherto never flown to any common man, nor can it, in future flow. It is unheard of for a common man to get these benefits in such quick succession bending the rule from time to time.