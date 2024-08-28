Assam: How Muslim Boy's Meeting With Hindu Friend Was Given a 'Love Jihad' Spin

"How can you do such instant justice on road? How can you thrash them based on their religion?"

This is a question that Ranjana Begum has repeatedly asked ever since her son, Ali Ahmed Choudhary was arrested in an alleged 'Love Jihad' case on 15 August in Assam's Cachar district.

Over ten days ago, the incident took placer near a school at Narsingpur under the district's Sonai police station area, where Ali had gone to meet his classmate on Independence Day.

Around 8:30 am on that day, initially, three to four boys came and asked him why he's talking to her on that side of the road.