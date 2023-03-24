Fact-Check: No, This Video Was Not Nominated for the Guinness World Records

No result shown on the Guinness website: We searched the film's name on the official website of the Guinness World Records to find out the truth behind the viral claim. However, it did not return any results related to the film.

We were also unable to find any news report confirming a nomination for the movie.

What is the movie about?: The plot revolves around an orphaned bear who makes friends with a male grizzly and tries to escape from human hunters together.

The film's story has been adapted from the novel 'The Grizzly King', written by James Oliver Curwood.

According to Annaud's website, the film was shot in different locations, such as Italy's Dolomites, Germany, Canada, and Austria.

It mentions that special effects were also used in the making of the film.

We have reached out to the production house, and the copy will be updated with their quote as and when we receive it.

Nominations/Awards: According to IMDb, the film was nominated at prestigious award functions, such as The Academy Awards, in 1990.