BAFTA Winners' List: 'The Power of The Dog' Wins Best Film; 'Dune' Wins 5 Awards
Will Smith won the 'Leading Actor' award for 'King Richard' at the 2022 BAFTAs.
The BAFTA (British Academy Film Awards) ceremony took place on 13 March and was hosted by comedian Rebel Wilson. When the nominations were announced, Dune and Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog led in numbers. The latter was announced as the 'Best Film' at the BAFTA 2022 and Dune won five awards including 'Original Score' and 'Cinematography'.
Here is the complete winners' list for BAFTA 2022:
Best Film
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog (WINNER)
Film Not in the English Language
'Drive My Car' – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto (WINNER)
'The Hand of God'– Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli
'Parallel Mothers'– Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar
'Petite Maman'– Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur
'The Worst Person in the World'– Joachim Trier, Thomas Robsahm
Animated Film
'Encanto'– Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clarke Spencer (WINNER)
'Flee' – Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström
'Luca' – Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren
'The Mitchells Vs the Machines' – Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller
Documentary
'Becoming Cousteau' – Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan
'Cow' – Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor
'Flee' – Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström
'The Rescue' – Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, John Battsek, P. J. Van Sandwijk
'Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)'– Ahmir Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel (WINNER)
Outstanding British Film
After Love
Ali & Ava
Belfast (WINNER)
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die
Passing
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
'After Love'– Aleem Khan (Writer/Director)
'Boiling Point' – James Cummings (Writer), Hester Ruoff (Producer)
'The Harder They Fall' – Jeymes Samuel (Writer/director) (WINNER)
'Keyboard Fantasies'– Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer)
'Passing' – Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director)
Director
Aleem Khan– 'After Love'
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi– 'Drive My Car'
Audrey Diwan – 'Happening'
Paul Thomas Anderson – 'Licorice Pizza'
Jane Campion – 'The Power of the Dog' (WINNER)
Julia Ducournau – Titane
Original Screenplay
'Being the Ricardos' – Aaron Sorkin
'Belfast' – Kenneth Branagh
'Don’t Look Up' – Adam Mckay
'King Richard' – Zach Baylin
'Licorice Pizza' – Paul Thomas Anderson (WINNER)
Adapted Screenplay
'CODA' – Siân Heder (WINNER)
'Drive My Car' – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
'Dune' – Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve
'The Lost Daughter' – Maggie Gyllenhaal
'The Power of the Dog' – Jane Campion
Leading Actress
Lady Gaga – 'House of Gucci'
Alana Haim – 'Licorice Pizza'
Emilia Jones – 'CODA'
Renate Reinsve – 'The Worst Person in the World'
Joanna Scanlan – 'After Love' (WINNER)
Tessa Thompson – 'Passing'
Leading Actor
Adeel Akhtar – 'Ali & Ava'
Mahershala Ali – 'Swan Song'
Benedict Cumberbatch – 'The Power of the Dog'
Leonardo DiCaprio – 'Don’t Look Up'
Stephen Graham – 'Boiling Point'
Will Smith – 'King Richard' (WINNER)
Supporting Actress
Caitríona Balfe – 'Belfast'
Jessie Buckley – 'The Lost Daughter'
Ariana DeBose – 'West Side Story' (WINNER)
Ann Dowd – 'Mass'
Aunjanue Ellis – 'King Richard'
Ruth Negga – 'Passing'
Supporting Actor
Mike Faist – 'West Side Story'
Ciarán Hinds – 'Belfast'
Troy Kotsur – 'CODA' (WINNER)
Woody Norman – 'C’mon C’mon'
Jesse Plemons – 'The Power of the Dog'
Kodi Smit-McPhee – 'The Power of the Dog'
Original Score
'Being the Ricardos' – Daniel Pemberton
'Don’t Look Up' – Nicholas Britell
'Dune' – Hans Zimmer (WINNER)
'The French Dispatch' – Alexandre Desplat
'The Power of the Dog' – Jonny Greenwood
Cinematography
'Dune' – Greig Fraser (WINNER)
'Nightmare Alley' – Dan Laustsen
'No Time to Die' – Linus Sandgren
'The Power of the Dog' – Ari Wegner
'The Tragedy of Macbeth' – Bruno Delbonnel
Casting
'Boiling Point' – Carolyn Mcleod
'Dune' – Francine Maisler
'The Hand of God' – Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
'King Richard' – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
'West Side Story' – Cindy Tolan (WINNER)
Editing
'Belfast' – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
'Dune' – Joe Walker
'Licorice Pizza' – Andy Jurgensen
'No Time to Die' – Tom Cross, Elliot Graham (WINNER)
'Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)' – Joshua L. Pearson
Production Design
'Cyrano' – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
'Dune' – Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos (WINNER)
'The French Dispatch' – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
'Nightmare Alley' – Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
'West Side Story' – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
Costume Design
'Cruella' – Jenny Beavan (WINNER)
'Cyrano' – Massimo Cantini Parrini
'Dune' – Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
'The French Dispatch' – Milena Canonero
'Nightmare Alley' – Luis Sequeira
Make Up & Hair
'Cruella' – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne
'Cyrano' – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller
'Dune' – Love Larson, Donald Mowat
'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh (WINNER)
'House of Gucci' – Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno
Sound
'Dune' – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett (WINNER)
'Last Night in Soho' – Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan
'No Time to Die' – James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
'A Quiet Place Part II' – Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn
'West Side Story' – Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom
Special Visual Effects
'Dune' – Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer (WINNER)
'Free Guy' – Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' – Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro
'The Matrix Resurrections' – Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim
'No Time to Die' – Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble
British Short Animation
'Affairs of the Art' – Joanna Quinn, Les Mills
'Do Not Feed the Pigeons' – Jordi Morera (WINNER)
'Night of the Living Dread' – Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso
British Short Film
'The Black Cop' – Cherish Oteka (WINNER)
'Femme' – Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams
'The Palace' – Jo Prichard
'Stuffed' – Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-rea
'Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee' – Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon
EE Rising Star Award (Voted for by the Public)
Ariana DeBose
Harris Dickinson
Lashana Lynch (WINNER)
Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smit-McPhee
