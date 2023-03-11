Fact-Check: Video From Punjab Shared With a False Communal Spin

A video of several people beating a man with iron rods on the streets is going viral on the internet.

What is the claim?: People on social media have claimed that the clip shows members of Bajrang Dal and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) beating a Muslim man in Sonipat. Some users have also said that the incident is from Tamil Nadu.

(Note: Due to the distressing nature of the visuals, we have refrained from adding any links to the video.)