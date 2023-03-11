Fact-Check: Video From Punjab Shared With a False Communal Spin
The video is from Punjab's Sangrur, and the accused and the victim belonged to the same community.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
A video of several people beating a man with iron rods on the streets is going viral on the internet.
What is the claim?: People on social media have claimed that the clip shows members of Bajrang Dal and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) beating a Muslim man in Sonipat. Some users have also said that the incident is from Tamil Nadu.
(Note: Due to the distressing nature of the visuals, we have refrained from adding any links to the video.)
What is the truth?: The incident happened in Punjab's Sangrur, where several people were seen beating a man named Sonu Kumar due to a personal dispute.
Sunam Station House Officer (SHO) Ajay Kumar refuted the viral claims and said all the accused and the victim belonged to the same community.
What did the First Information Report (FIR) say?: We accessed a copy of the FIR filed at Sunam police station on 15 February. It mentioned that the victim Sonu Kumar was on his way to pick up a geyser from his father's house.
Kumar, a labourer by profession, was attacked during his journey. Five people assaulted him with iron rods.
It further mentioned that Kumar's legs were fractured and crushed after being hit several times. He was later admitted to a local hospital for further treatment.
The FIR mentioned six accused people: Mani Singh, Amrik Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Lavi Singh, Malikit Kaur, and Gopal Singh.
The case has been registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), among others, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
What did the police say?: The Quint reached out to Sunam SHO Ajay Kumar, who refuted the viral claims and said the accused were smugglers.
"The incident happened due to a personal enmity. The accused and the victim belonged to the same community and village. Three people have been arrested whereas three others remain at large. They will soon be arrested."Sunam SHO, Ajay Kumar
News reports: A report published on Punjab Kesari on 20 February said that several people attacked a person named Sonu Kumar in Sunam due to an personal dispute.
The report also mentioned the accused's name and said that the attack resulted in Kumar suffering broken bones on his hands and legs.
It mentioned that one person has been arrested and the other are absconding.
Conclusion: The video of several people brutally assualting a man with iron rods in Sunam, Punjab, is going viral with a false communal claim.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof
Topics: Punjab Fact Check Webqoof
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.