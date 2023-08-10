A video showing Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief K Annamalai is going viral on social media to claim that he is promoting gun violence in the state.
What does he say in the video?: He says, “If there are guns with you, there are bullets in those barrels, and if PM Modi is giving orders, you can just take those shots and come back. BJP will take care of the rest in Tamil Nadu.”
What's the truth?: The viral video is a clipped version of the original video.
This was recorded on 21 February when Annamalai made a speech at a protest held against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party over the killing of a soldier called M Prabhu in Krishnagiri.
Annamalai's statement made at this protest has been taken out of context.
How did we find out the truth?: We found a reply on one of the claim which carried the extended version of Annamalai's speech.
This video carried a logo on Thanthi TV, a Tamil news outlet, on performing relevant keyword search, we came across the full version of that video.
The new outlet live-streamed the video on 21 February on their YouTube channel.
The title states that it shows Annamalai leading the hunger strike in Chepauk.
By watching the video from the 7:27:09 timestamp, we can listen to the full context of his remark.
Annamalai says, "BJP will give Rs 10 lakh cheque to Prabhu's family. This is just the beginning. A request has been put forward with Tamil Nadu government. But I have stopped requesting the government for anything. I am confident that BJP can collect this money from Tamil Nadu. We have sent Rs 10 lakh to (Prabhu's) wife, four month old son and two year old daughter. We take the responsibility to provide education to these children."
This is followed by the part of the viral video (at 7:28:28 timestamp) where he says, "Every soldier in the border should know, even if the government is not with you, we will be with you. If you have a gun, the gun has a bullet, and if the order is from Modi, then go ahead and shoot. BJP will take care of the rest in Tamil Nadu."
He continues to say that every soldier on the Tamil Nadu border will proudly carry India's badge and also adds that BJP will become a 'protective shield' for the state.
More about Tamil Nadu protest: Several people and leaders participated in a one-day hunger strike and candlelight rally held by BJP's Tamil Nadu unit in Chennai.
The strike was to condemn the DMK regime for allegedly killing of Lance Naik M Prabhu in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu.
Conclusion: A clipped video of a speech given by Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief K Annamalai about gun violence is being shared out of context.
