A picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi showing his back to Hindu deity Ganesha at the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple in Pune is going viral on the internet.
What are the users saying?: Users have shared this photo with the claim that the Prime Minister is disrespecting the Hindu deity at the temple by turning his back and posing for the camera.
The photo was also shared by Y Satish Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation and BV Srinivas, National President of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC).
We found visuals on social media that match the viral image and show him turning in rounds in front of the idol.
How did we find out?: With a relevant keyword search on X, we came across videos of PM Modi taking a parikrama or circumambulation after offering his prayers.
The visuals were shared by some X users, including Tehseen Poonawala.
We compared this to the video of PM Modi's visit to the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Mandir in Pune posted by his YouTube channel and found that they were from the same visit.
Apart from this, NDTV published an article on the controversy with respect to PM Modi.
The Prime Minister also shared photos of his visit on his X account.
Conclusion: The viral image of PM Modi with folded hands and his back to the Hindu deity has been shared with a misleading claim that he disrespected God by 'turning his back.'
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
