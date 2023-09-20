Did Former Cricketer Andrew Symonds Call Ind vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Final ‘Fixed’?

A quote is being shared on the internet with users claiming that former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds said that the 2023 Asia Cup Final match between India and Sri Lanka seemed 'fixed'.
What are users claiming?: People have shared a picture of the cricketer with a caption that said, "The way SL turned up today it seems like some sort of arrangement was already made behind the scenes, to see a team that has reached the finals play in this manner raises quite a few questions we should not upset the ACC & BCCI."
The context: India registered a chest-thumping victory over Sri Lanka after the latter was bowled out for 50 runs in the finals. The Indian cricket team chased down the score in just 6.1 overs, resulting in the team clinching their eighth Asia Cup title.
Are these claims true?: No, the claims are false as Symonds passed away in a car crash on 14 May 2022.
The Quint had published a report about the Australian cricketer's death and covered his illustrious career, which saw him featuring in 26 Tests and 198 one-day internationals (ODI).
The same quote has been attributed to other cricketers, such as Shane Warne, Wasim Akram, and Phillip Hughes. However, there are no news reports that could confirm that any known personality called the final match fixed.
Cricket fans demand probe: According to a report in The Economic Times, anti-corruption activists and cricket fans have demanded for a police probe on alleged match-fixing claims during India vs Sri Lanka.
Conclusion: A fake quote is going viral on the internet with a false claim stating that former Australian cricketer Symonds called the 2023 Asia Cup final match between India and Sri Lanka 'fixed'.
