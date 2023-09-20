Did Former Cricketer Andrew Symonds Call Ind vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Final ‘Fixed’?

A quote is being shared on the internet with users claiming that former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds said that the 2023 Asia Cup Final match between India and Sri Lanka seemed 'fixed'.

What are users claiming?: People have shared a picture of the cricketer with a caption that said, "The way SL turned up today it seems like some sort of arrangement was already made behind the scenes, to see a team that has reached the finals play in this manner raises quite a few questions we should not upset the ACC & BCCI."