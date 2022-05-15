Maverick Symmo Underachieved as a Cricketer, But Entertained When He Played

Back in 1995, English cricket was wallowing in mediocrity when the Symmo missile struck the county circuit. As a 20-year-old for Gloucestershire, he demolished attacks with his batting and also backed it up with some medium-pace bowling. English cricket believed that they had found their superstar and selected him for an A team tour to Pakistan. But the young man preferred Australia and pledged his allegiance to his adopted home.

He would continue to ply his trade for Queensland in Sheffield Shield and other domestic competitions. But an entry into international cricket was still some time away as the Australian side was packed with superstars. Australia had still not entered the era of total domination which they would achieve under Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting. The champion side was being sculpted.

It took a bit of time but finally, Symonds did make his presence felt at the international level, slowly but surely. He was a showman and, in a side full of superstars, stood out despite being a newcomer. For around five years, the Queensland lad seemed to have frittered away all the talent that the world had seen in him. Afterall, very rarely does an uncapped player get chased by two countries at the same time. But finally, it all came good during a knock which came to define his career for a while.

It was the 2003 World Cup clash against Pakistan. Yet again, a Pakistan side threatened Australia’s proud record as an unbeaten side in a World Cup. With nothing working out for him, Symonds had almost decided on switching to play Rugby league. It was new ODI captain Ponting who insisted on his selection for the World Cup. It worked wonders for the Australian side.

That side was already without another character Shane Warne as he had been suspended for a year for consuming banned substances. Darren Lehmann was suspended for racial abuse during the ODI series at home before the World Cup and Michael Bevan was injured. So Symonds had to walk into the XI more out of necessity than any strategy. Walking out to bat with his side struggling at 86 for four, he played an innings that is talked about till today. Against an attack comprising the best at the time including Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Shoaib Akhtar, Symmo was brutal.

The way he dealt with Akram and Younis with disdain showed his disregard for reputation. Symonds ended with what was then the highest score in World Cups for an Australian, a rapid 125-ball unbeaten 143 with 18 boundaries and two sixes. He also played a part in the field with a fantastic catch to dismiss Mohammed Yousuf. The happiest man post the game was not the all-rounder but his captain Ponting.