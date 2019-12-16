Did AMU Students Chant ‘Hinduon Ki Kabr Khudegi’? Fake News!
CLAIM
After the violence in New Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia, violent protests took place at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, 15 December, leaving at least 60 injured.
A set of videos are now circulating on social media showing visuals of the protest and sloganeering in both Jamia and AMU.
Amit Malviya, head of BJP’s IT cell shared the videos and claimed that students of AMU chanted: ‘हिंदुओ की कब्र खुदेगी, AMU की धरती पर’ (Translated: The graves of Hindus will be dug on AMU’s land) and protesters at Jamia chanted: ‘हिंदुओं से आज़ादी’ (Translated: Freedom from Hindus)
Others like Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, spokesperson of the Delhi unit of BJP, and Rohit Chahal, in-Charge of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh at Bharatiya Janata Party (Youth Wing), also shared the videos with a similar narrative.
Opindia, too, published an article on Sunday, alleging that protesters raised ‘Hinduon se Azadi’ slogans in Jamia Nagar. The article is headlined, “Delhi: ‘Hinduon se Azadi’ slogans raised at Jamia Nagar where anti-CAB protesters set buses on fire.”
While some Facebook users shared the visuals of both the universities, some shared only of AMU and claimed that the students chanted: ‘हिंदुओ की कब्र खुदेगी’’.
WHAT WERE AMU STUDENTS ACTUALLY CHANTING?
We found a clearer version of the AMU video in which in the first few seconds, it can be heard that the students were chanting: “Hindutva ki kabr khudegi, AMU ki dharti par.” They were not chanting ‘Hinduon ki kabr khudegi,’ as claimed.
WHAT WERE PROTESTERS AT JAMIA CHANTING?
Regarding the sloganeering done by protesters at Jamia, we found a video in which, at 0:09 seconds, it can be clearly heard that the they were chanting ‘Hindutva se azaadi,’ and not ‘Hinduon se azaadi,’ as claimed.
WHAT HAD HAPPENED AT JAMIA?
As protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act hit the national capital, with violence erupting in several areas, Delhi Police on Sunday, entered the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia university without permission and beat up students and staff, Waseem Ahmed Khan, Chief Proctor of the varsity told ANI.
Students of Jamia alleged that policemen entered the university campus and started firing tear gas. A university official told news agency PTI that the police also blocked university gates.
Speaking to The Quint, a student said, “Students who have got injured are trapped inside the reading hall. There is no way to get out of the campus. We are trapped here.”
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)
