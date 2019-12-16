Did AMU Students Chant ‘Hinduon Ki Kabr Khudegi’? Fake News!

After the violence in New Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia, violent protests took place at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, 15 December, leaving at least 60 injured.

Catch the live updates here.

A set of videos are now circulating on social media showing visuals of the protest and sloganeering in both Jamia and AMU.

Amit Malviya, head of BJP’s IT cell shared the videos and claimed that students of AMU chanted: ‘हिंदुओ की कब्र खुदेगी, AMU की धरती पर’ (Translated: The graves of Hindus will be dug on AMU’s land) and protesters at Jamia chanted: ‘हिंदुओं से आज़ादी’ (Translated: Freedom from Hindus)