Students, 70-Yr-Old Thrashed: What Happened at AMU CAA Unrest

After the violence in New Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia, violent protests erupted at the Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh on Sunday, 15 December, leaving about 60 people injured.

The Quint went to AMU to take stock of the situation, where students told us about the police brutality, and how the police entered the campus, to disperse the protesting students.

An MA final year student told us that the students were protesting in order, when the AMU administration called the police. Upon seeing the police, the protesters pelted stones in self defence. “The police also then retaliated with tear gas and started firing inside the campus,” he said.