No, HM Amit Shah Didn’t Say West Bengal Would Ban Alcohol Sale From 30 September

A graphic, purportedly made by India Today, carrying a photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has gone viral on social media.
The claim: It is being shared to claim that he declared that the sale of alcohol will be banned in West Bengal from 30 September 2026, turning it into a dry state.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a keyword search for the term 'Amit Shah liquor West Bengal', which returned no credible results about any kind of a statement.
We combed through India Today's website, Facebook, X, and Instagram accounts, but did not find this graphic or a related news report on any of them.
There was no evidence of such a statement on Amit Shah's own account or the Home Ministry's official account either.
Taking to X, the Press Information Bureau clarified that the claim made in the graphic was "fake and digitally edited."
Conclusion: A fake graphic is being shared to falsely claim that Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced a ban on liquor sales in West Bengal starting 30 September.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)