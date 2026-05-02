Viral Post About Home Minister Amit Shah's Actions in Kashmir is Misleading!

A post claiming to list all the actions taken by the Home Minister in Kashmir in the last 10 days is going viral on social media.
The posts list out 18 points, which include claims regarding citizenship in Kashmir, control over Hindu temples, the Waqf Board and illegal land encroachment in Kashmir.
How did we find out?: We went through official reports and records to check the validity of each claim.
Let us take a look at the claims made in the viral post.
1. Granting Citizenship to Five Lakh Families in Kashmir
The first point claims that five lakh Hindu and Sikh families have been granted citizenship of Kashmir.
There have been no reports that the Home Minister has granted citizenship to five lakh citizens of the region.
After the revocation of special status under Article 370, the new domicile rules allowed certain categories of people to apply for a domicile certificate, which gives them the right to government jobs and to own property in the Union Territory, and is not the same as granting citizenship.
2. Claims About Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti
Another point claims that all powers of Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been withdrawn, is misleading.
When Article 370 was abrogated, former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were placed under 'preventive detention' to prevent any protest. Abdullah returned to power in 2024, when he was elected as the Chief Minister of the Union Territory.
The two former chief ministers lost power in 2019, due to the dissolution of the government, and this was not a recent action by the Home Ministry.
One claim states that both leaders, who were given legal protection 42 years ago, will now be tried under the Public Safety Act and can be imprisoned in any jail, even outside the state.
While it is true that both Abdullah and Mufti were booked under the Public Safety Act in 2020, for the apprehension of breaching peace after the revocation of Article 370, they were not given any legal protection 42 years ago, nor are there any reports suggesting that they can now be imprisoned, even in jails outside the state.
The viral post also claims that housing and vehicle facilities have been withdrawn from both leaders. The privileges that the former chief ministers enjoyed under Section 3C of the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature Members' Pension Act, 1984, such as rent-free accommodation and a free vehicle, were withdrawn after the abrogation of Article 370.
While these facilities previously enjoyed by the former chief ministers were withdrawn, this was not a recent action taken by the home ministry. The claim is misleading.
3. Revocation of Authority Over Jammu and Kashmir National University
The third point claims that Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti's access to and authority over the Jammu and Kashmir National University have been revoked.
There is no institution that officially uses the name 'Jammu and Kashmir National University', as per the University Grants Commission. Further, there are no credible official records to support this claim.
4. Claims about Control Over Hindu Temples
The fourth claim suggests that control over Hindu temples has been removed.
There has been no region-wide law or decision suggesting the removal of control from Hindu temples, which indicates that the claim is false.
Another point claims that Hindu temple trusts now report to the Home Ministry. However, there have been no recent reports that support this claim.
According to a 2024 Act, the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh issued a decision directing the Union Territory's administration to protect all temples and shrines that had been neglected since the 1990s.
5. Local Authorities Can Now File Complaints Regarding Illegal Land Encroachments
The next point in the viral claim states that any local authority can now file a complaint regarding illegal land encroachments from 1990 onward.
No new rule has been enacted.
Even before 2019, complaints of illegal land encroachment were filed and acted upon under laws such as the Jammu and Kashmir Land Revenue Act, 1939, and the Jammu and Kashmir Migrant Immovable Property Act, 1997, indicating that laws regarding it have existed before.
6. Abolition of the Darbar Move
One of the claims in the post states that the Secretariat's relocation, which used to be shifted due to the cold weather, will now permanently take place in Jammu. The Darbar move is the bi-annual shift of the government offices and the secretariat between the two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu.
Although this shift was stopped in 2021, it was revived in 2025, which proves the claim is false.
7. Delhi’s ‘New Powers’ and Control in Kashmir
According to the one point in the claim, all facilities in Jammu and Kashmir will now be provided directly to the public by the central government, with no interference from the state government.
The Central government has significant control over the UT after the abrogation, but it does not have complete control over the delivery of all services.
One point also claims that New Delhi controls the curriculum of all universities, but this is now being changed.
The curriculum for Indian universities is set by the University Grants Commission. No new policy change has been reported.
Another point suggests that the Tourist Authority and the Forest Department will now be directly controlled from Delhi, to curb the practice of some local people secretly sheltering and protecting external aggressors.
The Tourist Authority and the Forest Department still function under the J&K UT administration, not the Central government.
8. History of the People in Jammu and Kashmir Being Investigated
Another point in the viral post suggests that the history of the people there is being investigated, and documents are being thoroughly checked.
There are no official reports to support the statement.
9. Kashmir Waqf Board Under the Control of Delhi Waqf Board
The next point in the viral claim suggests that the Kashmir Waqf Board has now come under the control of the Delhi Waqf Board, which is run by the Niazi community.
The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board and the Delhi Waqf Board are separate bodies. Kashmir Waqf Board does not function under the control of the Delhi Waqf Board, making the claim false.
10. Cancellation of Fraudulent Registrations of Lands Seized From Kashmiri Brahmins
According to the claim, the fraudulent registrations of lands forcibly bought or seized from Kashmiri Brahmins who were driven out in 1990 will now be cancelled, and no government had taken action on this before.
There is no recent government order introduced by the Home Ministry cancelling all land transactions.
The Jammu and Kashmir Migrant Immovable Property Act, 1997, which aims to preserve and protect migrants' property, having been enacted years back, disproves the claim that there has been no government action before.
11. Chief Minister of Kashmir Moved From the Seventh to the 15th Position
The sixteenth point in the claim suggests that the Chief Minister of Kashmir has been moved from the seventh to the 15th position in the presidential order of precedence, thereby removing all the powers the Chief Minister previously held over the university board and the Waqf board.
After the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, the region became a Union Territory, resulting in a change in its ranking in the order of precedence.
The role of the Chief Minister changed as a result of the abrogation of Article 370, not a direct result of the change in ranking.
12. Removal of State Control From Banks
According to the viral claim, banks have been removed from the control of the state government so that Kashmiri Pandits or anyone from outside Kashmir can now invest in Kashmir without any restrictions.
Banks were never controlled by the state government. They are under the control of the Reserve Bank of India.
However, the Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited, established as a semi-state bank under the state government's control, has the governments of the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as its major shareholders. It acquired scheduled bank status in 1971.
There have been no recent changes in bank control.
Conclusion: The viral claim makes several misleading or false statements about the actions taken by the Home Minister.
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