Arvind Kejriwal Boycotts Delhi HC Liquor Case Before Judge Swarana Kanta Sharma

Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader, has formally declared that he will not participate in further proceedings in the Delhi High Court’s liquor policy case before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma. This decision follows the dismissal of his application seeking the judge’s recusal, with Kejriwal stating he has lost confidence in the fairness of the proceedings and is prepared to face any legal consequences arising from his boycott.