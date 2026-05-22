West Bengal Makes Vande Mataram Mandatory In All Madrasas, Sparks Political Row

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The West Bengal government has issued a directive making it compulsory for students in all state-run and state-aided madrasas to sing Vande Mataram during morning assembly prayers. The order follows recent changes in educational policy and has led to varied responses from different sections of society.
As reported by The Indian Express, the new mandate requires madrassa students to participate in the singing of the national song as part of their daily routine.
This move comes shortly after a similar requirement was introduced for all schools under the Department of Education, where singing all six stanzas of Vande Mataram was made mandatory.
Opposition parties have criticised the order, expressing concerns about its impact on the minority community in West Bengal according to coverage. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, has denied that the directive is controversial, maintaining that it aligns with national values and educational reforms.
Reactions from the affected community have included apprehension and debate over the implications of the order as reported. Some community leaders have called for dialogue with the government to address concerns and ensure that the policy is implemented in a manner respectful of all students’ backgrounds.
“The move comes just a week after the Centre made the singing of six stanzas of the national song mandatory in all schools under the Department of Education,” the report stated.
In the context of broader educational reforms, the West Bengal government’s decision is seen as part of a series of steps aimed at standardising morning assembly practices across all educational institutions as details emerged.
The order has prompted discussions about the balance between national integration and the preservation of cultural and religious identities within the state’s diverse student population.
While the directive is now in effect, further responses from educational authorities and community representatives are expected as implementation progresses following reports. The situation continues to be monitored for any developments regarding compliance and feedback from stakeholders.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.