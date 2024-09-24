Edited Images of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Salman Khan Getting Married Goes Viral

A photo showing Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan together in wedding attire is going viral on social media.
Users sharing the image are also claimed that Rai divorced Bollywood actor and her husband Abhishek Bachchan to get married to Khan.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on the viral image and this led us to an old report shared by India Today on 16 September 2021.
The report carried the original image showing Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s grandson Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif Khan getting married.
According to the report, the couple got married in a private ceremony in London on 22 August 2021 where the bride wore Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.
Moreover, there has been no official confirmation or a credible report about Rai's divorce or her wedding with Khan.
Conclusion: An edited image of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan is going viral to claim that they "secretly got married".
