Abhishek Bachchan to Play Antagonist In Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer 'King': Report

Speaking about Abhishek's role in the film, a source told Peeping Moon, “Abhishek is an actor whose full potential has yet to be fully realized. He has the ability to astonish audiences when given complex roles. King presents him in an out-and-out negative role for the first time in such a large-scale commercial movie, and he is sure to make a significant impact with his performance. The Jr Bachchan was surprised when he was offered this role but accepted it immediately, intrigued by the depth of his character. It’s a special role, and Siddharth Anand has grand plans to present Abhishek in a manner audiences have never seen before anticipation surrounding it."

On 16 July, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan also confirmed that his son Abhishek will be joining the film. Wishing him luck for his new project, the veteran also shared a post on X (formerly Twitter). Have a look: