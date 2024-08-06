Accused in Salman Khan House Firing Case Seeks Bail; Claims No Intention to Harm

The shooting at actor Salman Khan’s Bandra apartment on 14 April was not meant to harm him, as per a report by Hindustan Times.
In continuation of the report, the assailants wanted to threaten Khan for not apologising after killing a blackbuck, an animal worshipped by the Bishnoi community in Rajasthan. This was stated by accused Vicky Kumar Gupta in his bail plea filed on Monday in the special MCOCA court.
The report further stated that the firing was allegedly orchestrated by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, supervised by the gangster’s Canada-based brother Anmol Bishnoi, and executed by Gupta and fellow accused Sagar Kumar Pal.
In his bail plea filed through advocates Amit Mishra and Susheel Mishra, Gupta claimed he is a victim of circumstances, as per the report.
He explained that after losing his job as a labourer in Tamil Nadu during the Covid-19 pandemic, he contacted Pal, who is from his hometown, for help. Pal sent him to Jalandhar in Punjab to work as a driver, but once there, Gupta was told he would need to go to Mumbai for an “auspicious religious mission”.
