Accused in Salman Khan House Firing Case Seeks Bail; Claims No Intention to Harm

The report further stated that the firing was allegedly orchestrated by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, supervised by the gangster’s Canada-based brother Anmol Bishnoi, and executed by Gupta and fellow accused Sagar Kumar Pal.

In his bail plea filed through advocates Amit Mishra and Susheel Mishra, Gupta claimed he is a victim of circumstances, as per the report.

He explained that after losing his job as a labourer in Tamil Nadu during the Covid-19 pandemic, he contacted Pal, who is from his hometown, for help. Pal sent him to Jalandhar in Punjab to work as a driver, but once there, Gupta was told he would need to go to Mumbai for an “auspicious religious mission”.