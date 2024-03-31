'Kejriwal Sher Hai': Spotlight on Sunita, Wives of Jailed Leaders at INDIA Rally

"The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) says that Arvind Kejriwal is in jail and that he should resign (as the chief minister of Delhi). Should he resign? Your Kejriwal is a lion. They won't be able to keep him in jail for long. He is in the hearts of crores of Indians," said Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, as she took the stage at the INDIA bloc's 'Mega Rally' at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, 31 March.

By addressing thousands of Opposition party workers and supporters, this was Sunita Kejriwal's first speech at a political event. "She has stood by Arvind Kejriwal all these years like a rock," said party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj as he introduced her ahead of her address.