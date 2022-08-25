Fact-Check: Old Photo of Aamir Khan Performing Puja Shared With False Claim
The photo dates back to September 2017, when Khan was in Vadodara, Gujarat for a Navratri puja.
A photo of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan performing puja, a Hindu ritual of offering prayer to a deity, is being shared on social media. The photo is being shared to claim that Khan, who has showed the ritual in a poor light in a previous film, resorted to doing it after his latest film Laal Singh Chaddha did not do well at the box office.
However, the claim is false. The photo predates Laal Singh Chaddha's release and is a five-year-old photo. It shows Khan at Vadodara in Gujarat, participating in a Navratri puja in 2017.
CLAIM
The photo is being shared as a recent one of Khan's, claiming that he resorted to participating in rituals that he had showed in a poor light in his previous film, as Laal Singh Chaddha performed poorly at the box office.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We ran a reverse image search on this photo, and were led to the same photo on an entertainment website, Filmibeat, which noted that it showed the actor at a Navratri puja in Vadodara, Gujarat on 25 September 2017.
The same photo was also uploaded by entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, as part of a photo story which showed more visuals of the actor at the event.
The photo shows Khan participating in a puja.
(Source: Bollywood Hungama)
The photo shows Khan participating in a puja.
(Source: Bollywood Hungama)
The photo shows Khan in front of the crowd in attendance.
(Source: Bollywood Hungama)
We also came across a video of Aamir Khan performing the puja, uploaded to ETV Bharat's verified Facebook page in 2017.
Clearly, the photo predates the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, and is a five-year-old photo of Aamir Khan performing puja in Vadodara, Gujarat on the occasion of Navratri.
Laal Singh Chaddha Aamir Khan Fact Check
