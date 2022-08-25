Fact-Check: Old Photo of Aamir Khan Performing Puja Shared With False Claim

A photo of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan performing puja, a Hindu ritual of offering prayer to a deity, is being shared on social media. The photo is being shared to claim that Khan, who has showed the ritual in a poor light in a previous film, resorted to doing it after his latest film Laal Singh Chaddha did not do well at the box office.

However, the claim is false. The photo predates Laal Singh Chaddha's release and is a five-year-old photo. It shows Khan at Vadodara in Gujarat, participating in a Navratri puja in 2017.