2020 Attack on Sameer Wankhede-Led NCB Team in Goregaon Passed Off as Recent
The NCB team was attacked in Goregaon in November 2020 and three suspects had then been arrested.
A viral claim on social media states that a team led by Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede was attacked by alleged drug peddlers in Goregaon, Mumbai "yesterday evening."
The claim comes in the backdrop of Wankhede investigating the drugs-on-cruise case, involving Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, and also facing allegations by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.
However, we found that while such an incident did happen, it's not a recent one. Rather, the NCB team was attacked in Goregaon in November 2020, and three suspects had then been arrested.
CLAIM
The claim, which is originally in Hindi, mentioned that an NCB team led by Sameer Wankhede was in process of nabbing an alleged drug peddler when a group of 60 people attacked the team in Goregaon area "yesterday evening."
The attack led to two officials suffering injuries, the claim added. It further took a dig at media outlets for not covering the incident and criticised the Uddhav Thackeray-led government and Mumbai police.
The claim saw a widespread presence on Facebook and Twitter and the archived posts can be viewed here, here, and here.
WHAT WE FOUND
We searched on Google with keywords 'NCB Wankhede attacked Goregaon' and came across an article published by Mumbai Mirror on 23 November 2020.
As per the report, an NCB team led by Sameer Wankhede had then been attacked in Goregaon by a group of alleged drug peddlers.
Media outlets such as Hindustan Times and India Today and news agency ANI had also covered the incident in 2020.
Two NCB officers in the team had got injured while they were arresting alleged drug peddlers with LSD. As per the NCB officials, a group of people had damaged their official vehicle with some abusing and pushing them, HT reported.
The India Today article mentioned that over 60 people had gathered in the area to attack the NCB team.
The NCB officials had then reached out to Goregaon police who had arrested three people and had also registered an FIR in connection with the incident.
Further, the image of Wankhede, which is being shared along with the claim, could be traced to an ANI video which was uploaded in September 2020.
In the video, the NCB Zonal Director, who was investigating the drug angle in late actor Sushant Singh's death case, can be heard talking about actor Rhea Chakraborty being summoned .
Evidently, an incident of a team led by NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede being attacked in Goregaon, Mumbai that took place in 2020 is being shared as a recent one.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.