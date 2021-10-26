NCP's Nawab Malik Shares NCB Official’s Letter, Says Wankhede Is Tapping Phones

Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday, 26 October, released a letter he received from an unnamed Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official to continue his attack on anti-drugs agency and on Mumbai NCB's Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, stating that Wankhede violated rules in as many as 26 cases.

This comes amid various twists in the drugs on cruise case in Mumbai, involving Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, whose bail appeal will be heard in the Bombay High Court on Tuesday.

While KP Gosavi, a private investigator whose selfie with Aryan Khan after his arrest went viral, is absconding, an independent witness made several allegations against Wankhede.

Malik has also accused Wankhede of illegally intercepting the mobile phones of some people through two private people in Mumbai and Thane.