'Arrest Should Be Exception': 14 Arguments in Bail Hearing of Aryan Khan, Others

After Aryan Khan’s lawyer Mukul Rohatgi made the arguments for bail on Tuesday, the advocates for others accused in the case Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha presented their arguments on Wednesday.

Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested during the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) cruise ship raid. While Aryan’s lawyer Mukul Rohatgi, on Tuesday, had argued that Aryan can’t be charged for conscious possession either, the advocate Desai for Arbaaz argued their arrest is illegal and advocate Ali Kashiff for Munmun stated that the case against her is ‘bogus’.

Here is a rundown of the main arguments during the bail hearing: