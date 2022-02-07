No Arrests Made in 2018 Varanasi Bridge Collapse Case? Viral Claim Is False

A photo of people standing near a few cars crushed by a collapsed bridge is being shared on social media, with users identifying the incident as the collapse of flyover in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

The photo is being shared with the date of the incident and text that questions whether Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ever found the person responsible for the mishap. This comes ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

However, we found news reports from 2018 which noted that the bridge had possibly collapsed due to rushed worked owing to the preponement of its completion date, as well as negligence towards safe direction of traffic by the concerned authorities.

As per the reports, eight people – seven engineers and one contractor – working under the Uttar Pradesh Bridge Corporation (UPBC) were arrested in relation to the case.