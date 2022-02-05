CPI(M) To Support Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh Polls: Sitaram Yechury

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary and former Rajya Sabha MP Sitaram Yechury announced that the party would support Samajwadi Party (SP) in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections on Friday, 4 February at a press conference in Delhi.

"Our appeal is clear in all five states, that we want to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Wherever possible, we are working with other parties to contest elections. Otherwise our party will contest from the least number of seats," he said, reported ANI.

The party is contesting from only four seats in the upcoming UP elections.