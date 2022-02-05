Yogi Adityanath Declares Assets Worth Rs 1.54 Crore Ahead of UP Polls

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared assets worth over Rs 1.54 crore (Rs 1,54,94,054) in his election affidavit on Friday, 4 January.

Adityanath filed his nomination papers as a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Gorakhpur Urban constituency, his stronghold, in the presence of Union Minister Amit Shah.