Yogi Adityanath Declares Assets Worth Rs 1.54 Crore Ahead of UP Polls
The affidavit noted that Adityanath did not have any property or vehicles registered in his name.
Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared assets worth over Rs 1.54 crore (Rs 1,54,94,054) in his election affidavit on Friday, 4 January.
Adityanath filed his nomination papers as a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Gorakhpur Urban constituency, his stronghold, in the presence of Union Minister Amit Shah.
The chief minister declared that he had no dependants and that there were no criminal cases pending against him.
In the document, Adityanath said that he did not own any property or vehicles, and added that he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Science in 1992 from HN Bahuguna University in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garwhal district.
His assets include Rs 1 lakh in hand, Rs 15.5 lakh in fixed deposits, and over Rs 98 lakh across various bank accounts.
According to the affidavit, Adityanath owns gold jewellery – one pair of earrings and a chain – worth Rs 69,000 and uses a Samsung smartphone worth Rs 12,000.
Additionally, Adityanath declared that he owns one revolver worth one Rs 1 lakh and a rifle worth Rs 80,000 at the time of purchase.
The affidavit also showed that the chief minister's income for FY 2020-2021 was Rs 13,20,653.
Polling in UP will commence on 10 February and will be held in seven phases, concluding on 3 March. Votes will be counted a week later, on 10 March.
In the 2017 Assembly elections that brought Yogi Adityanath to power, the BJP recorded a landslide victory securing 312 out of 403 seats, followed by the Samajwadi Party which won 47 spots.
