'Years of Neglect Pushing Us To Poverty: Banarasi Saree Weavers Tell Me'

The city of Ghats, Varanasi, is famously known for one of the world's finest silk sarees—the Banarasi sarees— the craft of which dates back to 14th century. In the narrow lanes of Varanasi, there are many small colonies of weavers who have preserved the ancient craft of making sarees.

Zakir Rehman, a resident of Varanasi, guides me through these lanes in which small factories have been running for centuries. Across these narrow lanes, I saw groups of elderly people sitting beside the fire to beat the chilling winter cold.

Upon asking, Shamin Ansari says, "We aren't sitting here just to beat the cold, but also because we don't have work." And further, in the conversation, he told me that he has been weaving Banarasi sarees for over four decades and his family is in the craft for 5-6 generations. He is now struggling for livelihood.