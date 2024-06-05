Elections 2024: 24 Muslims Elected Even as Parties Fielded Less, Who Are They?

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections saw parties field lesser Muslim candidates. Overall representation of the community has reduced marginally from 26 in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to 24 in 2024. It is still higher than the 23 figure of 2014.

Among the most prominent winners is 28-year-old Iqra Choudhary, coming from a political family, who reclaimed Kairana, a seat in Western Uttar Pradesh. She defeated BJP's Pradeep Kumar with a winning margin of over 69,000 votes.