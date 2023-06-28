Two Incarcerated Iranian Journalists Win WAN-IFRA Golden Pen of Freedom Award

Two incarcerated Iranian journalists, Niloofar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi, have been awarded the 2023 WAN-IFRA Golden Pen of Freedom awards at the World News Media Congress held in Taipei, Taiwan.

The awards were announced by the president of the World Editors Forum, Martha Ramos, on Wednesday, 27 June. "Let the press remain free once and for all," she said while announcing the awards.

Hamedi and Mohammadi were among the first journalists to cover the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained by Iran's morality police. Her death sparked widespread anti-government protests in the country, leading to countless deaths, human rights violations, and incarcerations.