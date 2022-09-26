Twitter, meantime, was abuzz with the various ways in which Iranians can bypass restrictions placed by the regime.

The hacktivist group 'Anonymous' suggested that protesters use 'Tor,' an application known for enabling communication in countries with strict censorship.

However, the protesters were weary, with the situation in Tehran escalating with every protest.

“I’ve never heard about 'Tor' and even though it sounds simple, I wasn’t going to risk using new apps or browsers. You never know which Iranian revolutionary guard is holding the key to this browser,” Shaista, one of the protesters, told The Quint.

Shaista and her friends decided to use another app they trusted, Telegram, where they discovered a dozen protest groups that were sending out videos and pictures of protests almost every minute.

As soon as the word spread, protesters downloaded the app and joined the “freedom groups,” as they call them.

While they believe these groups are safe, and can express their thoughts on the regime freely, there have also been incidents which have discouraged them from posting their pictures and videos. Shaista’s 20-year-old colleague Saeed informed their group that he was identified by name, after participating in one of the protests on 20 September.