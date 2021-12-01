Jailed Hong Kong Journalist Wins Golden Pen of Freedom Journalism Award
The 2021 Golden Pen of Freedom prize was awarded to Jimmy Lai and his organisation, Apple Daily.
The 2021 Golden Pen of Freedom prize was awarded to Hong Kong-based journalist Jimmy Lai on Wednesday, 1 December.
The Golden Pen of Freedom is an annual award made by the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) to recognise the outstanding action, in writing or deed, of an individual, a group or an institution in the cause of press freedom, as per the association's website.
Lai, the winner of this year's award, is the founder of Hong Kong-based publication Apple Daily.
Until its final edition, which was printed on June 2021, Apple Daily was among the country's most popular Chinese-language newspapers, as per WAN-IFRA. The Hong Kong authorities in June had used a controversial national security law to freeze the company's assets.
The awardee, who is presently incarcerated, in a letter from prison had said, “Freedom of speech is a dangerous job.” “Please be careful not to take risks. Your own safety is very important,” he had added.
"Journalism is a check against the powerful, and the voice of the people in times of strife,” his son, Sebastien Lai, said while accepting the honour on his behalf on Wednesday.
(With inputs from WAN-IFRA)
