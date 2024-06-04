Tripura East Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Tripura East Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
Live Updates of Tripura East Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
The polling for Tripura East was held in Phase 2 on 26 April.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Tripura East are Kriti Devi Debbarman (BJP) and Rajendra Reang (CPI(M)).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Tripura East seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Tripura East seat was won by BJP candidate Rebati Tripura, while Congress candidate Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Tripura East constituency was won by CPI (M) candidate Jitendra Chaudhury and Congress candidate Sachitra Debbarma was the runner-up.
Assembly seats that fall under Tripura East parliamentary constituency include Ramchandraghat, Asharambari, Ampinagar, Karmachara, Kailashahar, Khowai, Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar, Teliamura, Krishnapur, Hrishyamukh, Jolaibari, Manu, Sabroom, Amarpur, Karbook, Raima Valley, Kamalpur, Surma, Ambassa, Chawamanu, Pabiachhara, Fatikroy, Chandipur, Kadamtala-Kurti, Bagbassa, Dharmanagar, Jubarajnagar, Panisagar, Pencharthal, Kanchanpur.
Tripura East is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Tripura.
Tripura Lok Sabha Elections 2024
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, two constituencies of Tripura – Tripura West and Tripura East – went to polls in phase one and phase two, respectively. Tripura East is reserved for candidates from Scheduled Tribes.
State’s ruling party BJP is contesting on both of them independently, while the opposition parties - Congress and CPIM - have formed an alliance under INDIA bloc. As per their seat-sharing agreement, Congress is contesting from Tripura West and CPI(M) has fielded its candidate on Tripura East.
After phase one of polling in Tripura West, CPI(M) alleged discrepancy in polling on account of voter turnout crossing 100%. However, no directions for the repolling were given by the ECI. Tripura recorded a combined voter turnout of over 80% in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
While BJP recorded a clean sweep in 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Tripura, it was CPI(M) who swept both the constituencies in the state in the Lok Sabha elections of 2014.
