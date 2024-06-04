Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8:00 am, BJP Eyes a Historic Third Term

Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of votes for election to the 18th Lok Sabha will start from 8:00 am on Tuesday, 4 June, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi eying a historic third term for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Meanwhile, the Opposition's INDIA bloc led by the Congress, looks to damage the ruling party's prospects in several states and is predicted to be gaining significant number of seats as per the exit polls.
The results for Assembly elections in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, as well as bye-elections in certain Assembly constituencies will also be announced today.
All eyes will be on several key states like Uttar Pradesh which sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha, Maharashtra where the split of regional parties is the biggest factor, West Bengal which has Mamata Banerjee's TMC as a formidable force, and the five southern states where the BJP has struggled to make inroads despite being the largest party at the centre for the past decade.
BJP supporters prepare sweets on the eve of the results of Lok Sabha elections, in Patna, Monday, June 3, 2024.
(Photo: PTI)
PM Modi has contested from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh for the third time. He had won the seat in 2019 with a margin of over 4.79 lakh votes.
Rahul Gandhi contested from Wayanad in Kerala as well as Rae Bareli, which was Sonia Gandhi's erstwhile bastion.
In Amethi, Union Minister Smriti Irani will be facing Congress' KL Sharma.
While Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is contesting from Lucknow, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting from Kannauj and sitting MP Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri.
Down south in Kerala, the Thiruvananthapuram seat is set to witness a close fight between Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar and Congress veteran Shashi Tharoor.
In West Bengal's Behrampur seat, the Trinamool Congress has fielded former cricketer Yusuf Pathan against Congress' sitting MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
Security Tightened at Several Places Ahead of Counting
Security has been tightened at many places across India as counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is set to begin at 8 am.
Odisha Exit Polls Confirm That BJP's Calibrated Attack on BJD Has Worked
With most of the exit polls predicting a massive mandate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha election, the results of which will be declared on 4 June, the forecast, as far as Odisha is concerned, has been on expected lines.
Almost all the exit surveys have put the saffron party way ahead of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), though the numbers may appear a tad exaggerated. Given the seriousness with which the BJP carried out its campaign for the first time in the state, it was expected that Narendra Modi's party would perform much better in both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.
BJP May Improve Tally in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala; Counting Starts 8 am
Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly
Counting of votes for 543 Assembly seats will begin at 8:00 am.