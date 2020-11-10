8 Stories You May Have Missed Amid Bihar Assembly Poll Results

US President Donald Trump on Monday, 9 November, alleged that the Food and Drug Administration and the Democrats withheld the announcement on COVID-19 vaccine prior to the elections to prevent him a “vaccine win”. He alleged that Pfizer did not have the courage to announce the results on the effectiveness of the vaccine before the presidential elections.

A day earlier, Pfizer and BioNTech SE reportedly said that their COVID-19 vaccine prevented more than 90 percent of infections in a study with tens of thousands of volunteers. This, according to Bloomberg, is being deemed as the most encouraging scientific advancement so far in the battle against the coronavirus.