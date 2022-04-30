On Hanuman Chalisa Row, Raut Says Bal Thackeray 'Would Be Happy' With Sena

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Saturday, 29 April, that the party was fighting against people who were planning to divide the country by causing riots in the name of the Hanuman Chalisa, adding that late party founder Bal Thackeray, would be happy with them for resisting these attempts, reported news agency PTI.

Raut's remarks came a day after Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey took a dig at the Maha Vikas Aghadi-led Maharashtra government for "arresting people for reciting Hanuman Chalisa".

The latter had remarked that Bal Thackeray's soul "would have been hurt" had he seen people being arrested for such things, while speaking to reporters in Pune.

Responding to the potshot, Raut said, "Balasaheb Thackeray will shower us with flowers for doing so," adding that the late leader may even have shed a tear after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "betrayed the Shiv Sena," said the PTI report.