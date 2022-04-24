Hanuman Chalisa Row: 6 Sena Workers Held For Ruckus Outside BJP MP's House

In a new development in the Hanuman Chalisa Row, Khar police arrested six Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai on 24 April.

This comes after they registered a case against Shiv Sena party workers for creating ruckus outside the residence of MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana.

Mumbai police said that search for other accused is currently underway.

Rana and her husband had earlier planned to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's house 'Matoshree'.

While they called off their plan, the Ranas were taken into custody by the police and produced before a magistrate's court in Mumbai on Sunday, 24 April.