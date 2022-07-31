Religious Animosity Affects All, Collective Effort Needed to Counter: Ajit Doval

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday, 30 July, said some people try to create animosity in the name of religion and ideology, which affects the entire country and everyone, especially religious leaders, will have to work together to counter this.

Doval also said efforts are required to clear misunderstandings and make all the religious bodies in the country feel that they are an integral part of it.

The NSA made these remarks in the presence of religious leaders at an interfaith conference organised by the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC) at the Constitution Club in New Delhi.