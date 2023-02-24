Congress Decides Not to Hold CWC Elections: How Did Leaders & Delegates React?

The decision evoked mixed reactions from the delegates attending the plenary session.

Speaking to The Quint, a 32-year-old delegate said that not conducting CWC elections is a mistake.

"When one person will nominate the members of the top decision making committee, there is a scope of things getting diluted and confused. There should have been an election as it would have opened doors for some new members, some young brains to represent people like us".

The leader further said that the party has missed an opportunity to do things differently and instead chose the path of status quo.

"It would have really been a big thing, some new faces would have come in and brought new ideas and news ways to counter the BJP. But it won't happen now".

Another delegate from a southern state told The Quint that had the Congress decided to hold elections, it would have been welcomed by people from all walks of life.

"I come from South India. We love Rahul Gandhi. But we are a bit sad that the (CWC) elections are not happening. We thought that the elections would help the party get a complete rejuvenation," the delegate said.

However, the delegate is confident that senior party elders will choose a strong and empowered committee.