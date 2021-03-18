BJP State Chief Dilip Ghosh Won’t Contest WB Assembly Elections
Ghosh wouldn’t take a risk of fighting the polls and incase he is made the CM, he will get elected in a bypoll.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal President Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday, 17 March, said that he won’t be contesting the upcoming state Assemble elections in West Bengal starting from 27 March. Instead, he will be supervising BJP’s campaign in the state.
Speaking with news agency ANI, Ghosh said that his name won’t be in the list of candidates contesting polls. “My name won't be there in the list of candidates contesting polls. Being state chief, the party has decided that poll campaigns in the state will be done under my supervision.”
This announcement comes as a noteworthy move by the BJP which is said to be the toughest competitor of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the upcoming elections in Bengal.
‘Didn’t Want to Take Any Risk’
Even though Ghosh did not explain why he was unwilling to contest the upcoming elections, several party insiders told Telegraph India that he wouldn’t take a risk of fighting the polls and in case he is made the chief minister, he will get elected in a bypoll.
A similar pattern have been observed in other BJP-ruled states, where none of the state chiefs, who later became chief ministers, ever contested the polls. As soon as they were made chief ministers they fought by-elections within six months and became MLAs.
This pattern was followed by BJP leaders in Assam and Karnataka as well.
Four Names Finalised
A seven-hour-long meeting was held at JP Nadda’s residence which was attended by Ghosh, Mukul Roy, Rahul Sinha and other state key leaders.
However, only four names have been finalised yet – Chandan Mandal has been nominated from Baruipur East, Bidhan Parui from Falta, actor Paapia Adhikari from Uluberia South and Anupam Ghosh from Jagatballavpur. Meanwhile, the last date of filing nomination is on 19 March 2021.
Who Could Replace Ghosh?
Since Ghosh is out of the picture. There are a few names that might have to contest elections. Former Minister of Railways of India Mukul Roy, Former state chief and former national secretary Rahul Sinha and state general secretary Sayantan Basu are also expected to contest polls.
