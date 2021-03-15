BJP MPs Fighting To Be MLAs: 'Work Hard' Diktat Or Lack Of Faces?

On the other hand, Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, has been fielded from the Tarakeswar constituency. In this assembly segment too, the Trinamool was leading in 2019.

Locket Chatterjee and Nisith Pramanik have been kept in their original zones. Chatterjee is contesting from the Chunchura assembly segment, part of the Hooghly parliamentary constituency, which she won in 2019.

Nisith Pramanik has been fielded from Dinhata, part of the Cooch Behar parliamentary constituency, where he's the sitting MP.

The message from the party seems to be clear- leaders, no matter who, are expected to play the role the party wants them to play in order to have this election in the bag. Even if it means that leaders with three more years left in the Parliament will have to put in the hard work to win another election, barely two years after they won their last.