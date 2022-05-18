Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal Sends Resignation to Prez, Citing Personal Reasons
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Baijal has resigned, citing personal reasons.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday, 18 May, submitted his resignation, citing personal reasons, news agency PTI reported, quoting officials. He has sent his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind.
Baijal was the 21st lieutenant governor of Delhi. He took office on 31 December 2016 after the sudden resignation of Najeeb Jung, and served in the position for a long tenure of 5 years and 4 months.
A 1969 batch IAS officer, Baijal had served as Union Home Secretary under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, besides holding key positions in other ministries. He is also a former vice chairperson of Delhi Development Authority.
As lieutenant governor, he had been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over several issues.
The former bureaucrat was on the executive council of the think tank Vivekananda International Foundation, several of whose former members have been appointed to senior positions by the Modi government, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.