'Conduct Delhi Municipal Polls Without Centre's Interference': AAP Moves SC

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) moved the Supreme Court on Thursday, 17 March, seeking directions to the State Election Commission (SEC) to conduct municipal elections in Delhi in a free, fair, and expeditious manner, without any interference from the Centre.

The plea was filed after the SEC indefinitely deferred the MCD elections citing a communication from Lt Governor Anil Baijal conveying that the Centre was intending to pass legislation to merge the three municipal corporations of Delhi.

Following the development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the Election Commission (EC) of buckling under Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) pressure.