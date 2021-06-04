Why BJP & RSS Decided to Persist With Yogi Adityanath for UP Polls

After a series of high-level meetings in Delhi and Lucknow, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to persist with incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as its face for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections due early next year.

This decision wasn't without its share of internal wrangling with there being a fair degree of criticism for Adityanath's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of coordination between his government and BJP MLAs and MPs.

But in the end, the party is said to be maintaining status quo for now.

This article will look at three things: the meetings that took place and the sequence of events, the main faultiness, and what finally worked in Adityanath's favour.