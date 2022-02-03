UP Polls: BJP vs BJP, Dalit Vote, And a Union Minister's Challenge to Akhilesh

Baghel boasts of an accomplished and colourful political career. After losing his first parliamentary election as a BSP candidate, he went on to win the next three on Samajwadi Party ticket from Jalesar constituency of Uttar Pradesh—1998, 1999, 2004. He was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 2010 as a BSP candidate. He joined the BJP in 2017 and has contested contested two parliamentary and one assembly tickets for the party since then.

Sources within the BJP share that it was the "very top leadership" that wanted Baghel to contest this election against Akhilesh Yadav. Taking further the "BJP vs BJP" trope of this assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, his candidature is being seen as a trump card to "cut Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to size".

Karhal, with a majority of Yadav voters is a difficult seat to win for the BJP. If Baghel is able to pull an Amethi-like miracle, it will be a big win for the "Centre" faction of the BJP. Baghel has been the BJP's trusted man for contesting from headline-making seats.